Fancy Farm - Kentucky's premier political event - opens

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) - Democrats have tried to get an early dig in at Republican Gov. Matt Bevin at the start of Fancy Farm festivities.

Bevin made light of a handful of Democratic activists as they approached him holding signs that called him a bully.

The signs continue a Democratic theme accusing Bevin of bullying public school teachers and others.

The barbs and insults will be flying later Saturday when Republicans and Democrats take shots during the Fancy Farm picnic, Kentucky's premier political event.

Bevin is being challenged by the state's attorney general, Democrat Andy Beshear, in this year's race for governor.

