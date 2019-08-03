Illinois lawmakers seek more funds for affordable housing - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois lawmakers seek more funds for affordable housing

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Two Democratic Illinois lawmakers say more money is needed to address the need for more affordable, permanent and stable homes in the state.

In June, Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved $200 million to fund Illinois' affordable housing program through the state's first capital plan in 10 years.

Sen. Mattie Hunter and Rep. Delia Ramirez tell the State Journal-Register that the money will make a "significant difference," but that it would take $1 billion more to address Illinois' infrastructure concerns.

Illinois Housing Council officials say more investment in permanent, supportive housing is needed to assist the "most vulnerable" renters, such as people with disabilities, veterans and homeless people.

Ramirez says she hopes to propose legislation in January that would create a task force to examine housing needs across Illinois.

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.