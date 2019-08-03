Kentucky lieutenant governor candidate announces pregnancy - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky lieutenant governor candidate announces pregnancy

Posted: Updated:

GILBERTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - There's a new addition to the Democratic ticket in Kentucky: lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Jacqueline Coleman says she's pregnant.

With her husband standing by her side, Coleman said Friday night that their baby girl is due in February.

Coleman made the announcement during a Democratic dinner on the eve of the Fancy Farm picnic, calling her baby the "newest member of team Beshear-Coleman."

Coleman is on the ticket with Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andy Beshear. She and her husband held a onesie with a Beshear campaign logo across the chest.

Coleman is an educator and basketball coach and predicted her baby will be "an awesome shooting guard."

The candidate for lieutenant governor will get time in the limelight Saturday during stump speeches at the Fancy Farm picnic - Kentucky's biggest political event.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.