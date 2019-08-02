Small rain chance return for the weekend, most stay dry

WSIL -- It turned out to be another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

Overnight the dry conditions will stick around with lows dipping into the 60s. However, by tomorrow a small chance for afternoon showers and storms returns to the area. While most of us will stay dry, those who do get caught in a storm could brief heavy rainfall and lightning. Meanwhile, high temperatures will be a smidge warmer climbing into the upper 80s.

Meteorologist John Ross will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.