Small rain chance return for the weekend, most stay dry - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

WSIL -- It turned out to be another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures.  

Overnight the dry conditions will stick around with lows dipping into the 60s.  However, by tomorrow a small chance for afternoon showers and storms returns to the area.  While most of us will stay dry, those who do get caught in a storm could brief heavy rainfall and lightning.  Meanwhile, high temperatures will be a smidge warmer climbing into the upper 80s.  

Meteorologist John Ross will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.  

