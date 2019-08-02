Food truck ordinance under consideration in Harrisburg

BENTON (WSIL) --- City leaders are working to replace an old water main while also fixing up streets that caused problems for vehicles.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The Harrisburg city council started discussing possible guidelines for food trucks at Thursday night's meeting.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A sign was placed on the door saying the Steak 'n Shake location is closed while they renovate the building and will reopen under new franchise ownership.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- If you have thoughts on how to improve Harrisburg, city officials want to hear from you.
(WSIL) -- More than a handful of festivals and fairs claim an amusement ride company ripped them off.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Harrisburg city leaders lost out on a grant to clean out the old junior high school building.
JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- The charges, filed Friday by a special prosecutor, come after a joint investigation by the Johnston City Police Department and Illinois State Police.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- Three adults and four children were injured in a crash on Route 148.
(CNN) -- A popular brand of soft baked cookies is being recalled due to a choking hazard.
CARMI (WSIL) -- A special prosecutor has charged a Carmi city employee with making illegal purchases with the credit card.
