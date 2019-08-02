Harrisburg to hold public meeting on TIF districts - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Harrisburg to hold public meeting on TIF districts

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- If you have thoughts on how to improve Harrisburg, city officials want to hear from you.

The city has two tax increment financing (TIF) districts - one downtown and another on Veterans Drive.

The council will hold a public meeting regarding those TIF districts next week.

Mayor John McPeek said anyone with ideas on what TIF funds can be used for should attend that meeting.

"We just want people to take advantage of it and put a business there or do something and make our town look better," McPeek said. "And you can do that with TIF. You can use TIF funds to make the area look better, and that's what we want to do."

TIF districts work by capturing property tax revenue created by an increase in property values and storing those funds in a reserve account for projects in the district.

The meeting is Tuesday at 4 p.m. at city hall.

