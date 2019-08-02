East Cape Girardeau not done with flood water - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

East Cape Girardeau not done with flood water

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The flood water in East Cape Girardeau is receding, but residents there are still dealing with it on a daily basis.

Many residents, like Carla Kinder, still need help.

“Help to get in there to get things cleaned up because I’m on disability, and I can’t do it by myself," Kinder said.

She says since spring, the flooding has taken a toll on her both mentally and physically. 

“Heat exhaustion... malnutrition, stress," Kinder says is just some of what she's been through recently. 

The rising water even kicked her out of her home. Consequently, she hasn’t been able to take care it. 

“’Til I get my yard mowed, I’m afraid to go to my house because I don’t know what’s there, you know in the yard, I don’t know what’s in the house,” Kinder said.

Village Clerk, Becky Glodo, says some residents are still unable to return home.

“The mobile home and the A-frames are still under an evacuation order. There’s still a large amount of water in the mobile home park. It’s not safe for the residents to come back yet,” Glodo said. 

Fortunately, Glodo says many have reached out to help, including the Shawnee Development Council, who set up shop Friday morning in East Cape Girardeau, to help people sign up for financial assistance. 

“Certain things they can help with: hotel expenses and medication. I do know that it was income based so there’s guidelines there,” Glodo said.

Glodo says she expects the cleanup process to last for months, adding that even for homes not under water, flood waters are still infiltrating many basements, and creating more flooding concerns each time it rains. 

