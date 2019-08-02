Application denied for grant to clean up old Harrisburg Junior High

Application denied for grant to clean up old Harrisburg Junior H - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Harrisburg city leaders lost out on a grant to clean out the old junior high school building.

The property has been vacant since 2017. Officials want to tear it down, but first they need to clear asbestos out of the building.

Mayor John McPeek said the city applied for a Brownfields Grant from the EPA to pay for the cleanup but the application was denied.

He said he's disappointed but will meet with other officials next week to consider other options, including reapplying for the same grant next year.

