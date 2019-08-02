Kansas City fire kills 1 dies, injures firefighters - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas City fire kills 1 dies, injures firefighters

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 65-year-old man died and two others escaped injury in a house fire Kansas City.

Fire crews who went to the home Friday afternoon found the victim on the upper deck outside of a bedroom.

Kansas City Deputy Fire Chief James Dean said two people on the home's lower level went upstairs and found heavy fire coming one of the bedrooms.

The Kansas City Star reports the fire was contained to the second floor.

Dean says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Several firefighters suffered minor burns fighting the blaze.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.