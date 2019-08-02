OSHA fines Lebanon barrel-maker $413,000 for amputations - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

OSHA fines Lebanon barrel-maker $413,000 for amputations

Posted: Updated:

LEBANON, Mo. (AP) - A barrel-making company in southwest Missouri where five amputations were reported in a 14-month period is facing thousands of dollars in fines.

Federal regulations announced proposed fines of more than $413,000 Friday against Missouri Cooperage Company, a subsidiary of the Independent Stave Company in Lebanon.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the company exposed employees to amputation, noise and other safety and health hazards.

The Springfield News-Leader reports OSHA inspected Missouri Cooperage in February after an employee's finger was amputated. The company was cited for the same violation in February 2018.

Missouri Cooperage said in a prepared statement that its accident rate is well below the national average for manufacturers of similar size. The statement says the company shares OSHA's mission of championing employee safety.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.