Johnston City teacher charged with sexual assault, abuse

JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- A Johnston City teacher has been arrested for sexual assault.

Trevor L. Clark, 50, of Pittsburg, is charged with five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and four counts of criminal sexual assault.

The charges, filed Friday by a special prosecutor, come after a joint investigation by the Johnston City Police Department and Illinois State Police.

In a statement, the Johnston City Community Unit School District No. 1 said it was informed of Clark's arrest Friday and is also investigating.

Clark was taken to the Williamson County Jail where he posted bond and was released.

Aggravated criminal sexual abuse is a Class 2 felony carrying a possible sentence of 3 to 7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Criminal sexual assault is a Class 1 felony that carries a possible sentence of 4 to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Illinois State Police are requesting anyone that may have information about similar crimes related to Clark, call (618) 542-1123.

Statement From Johnston City Community Unit School District No. 1



The Johnston City Community Unit School District No. 1 was informed today, August 2, 2019, that an employee of the District was arrested. We are naturally concerned by the report of the arrest and by the troubling allegations.



We understand that the Illinois State Police and Johnston City Police Department are currently conducting an investigation into the alleged conduct, and that the matter has been assigned to a Special Prosecutor. The District has no further information regarding the allegations, and cannot comment further on the law enforcement investigation, the potential criminal prosecution, or related legal procedures.



In the meantime, the District will pursue its own investigation into the situation, and will take any necessary actions. The safety and security of our students is paramount, and the appropriateness of the educational environment is of course crucial to our mission. The administration and Board of Education will take appropriate steps to investigate, and will take any and all necessary action to protect the welfare and security of District students.



The District's personnel investigation into the serious allegations will be prompt and thorough. In accordance with normal procedures, the District's investigation will proceed as a confidential personnel matter. The District will not be able to provide more information about a confidential investigatory matter at this time, and cannot comment on a pending investigation until it has been concluded and any final action is taken. We will provide further information as appropriate.

