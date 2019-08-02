2-vehicle crash on Route 148

WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- Three adults and four children were injured in a crash on Route 148.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday on Route 148 just south of Grassy Road.

Illinois State Police say a 2002 Ford driven by John Herring, 45, of Murphysboro, was headed north on Route 148 when the vehicle crossed into the southbound lane, hitting a 2017 Ford head-on.

Herring, along with the driver of the 2017 Ford and his five passengers, all suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Police say Herring is charged with improper lane usage.