Carmi city worker accused of misusing city credit card

(CARMI) WSIL -- The foreman of the City of Carmi Light Plant faces theft of government property charges.

An investigation into Keaton Bradshaw began on June 19. Auditors found questionable purchases made during the first six months of the year on Amazon and with the city's credit card.

Investigators found a security system in use at Bradshaw's home purchased with the city's card. Numerous other items were at the home as well. Bradshaw began bringing those items back to the Light Plant during the investigation.

A special prosecutor looked at evidence and filed a felony charge of theft over $500 but less than $10,000 against Bradshaw.

Bradshaw turned himself in to the White County Sheriff"s Office Friday and posted $2,000 cash bond. 

A court date for Bradshaw has not been set.  
 

