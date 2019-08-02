Parson appoints 2 new members to Missouri conservation panel - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Parson appoints 2 new members to Missouri conservation panel

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Half of the members of the Missouri Conservation Commission will be new the next time the panel meets.

Gov. Mike Parson announced on Friday that he had appointed Steven Harrison, of Rolla, and Mark McHenry, of Kansas City, to the four-person commission that oversees hunting, fishing and forestry management.

They will replace Marilynn Bradford, of Jefferson City, and David Murphy, of Columbia, whose terms expired July 1.

Harrison is a dentist specializing in orthodontics. McHenry is a business consultant who previously was the director of the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Department.

Conservation commissioners are subject to Senate confirmation and serve six-year terms.

The other two members are Chairman Don Bedell, of Sikeston, and Vice Chairman Barry Orscheln, of Columbia.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.