Job Squad: Aug. 2, 2019

(WSIL) -- There are several businesses looking for new employees in this week's Job Squad report.

Illinois Central School Bus in Marion is looking for drivers and monitors. The company is training now to prepare for the start of the school year. Head to northamericacentral.com to apply. You MUST have a high school diploma or GED.

Shawnee Bluffs Canopy Tour is hiring part-time guides. If you like being outdoors, are in good physical condition, enjoy being around excited people and would like to get paid to exercise, you can apply on the company's Facebook page.

TCT Ministries is looking for a Network Control Operator. This is a part-time position located at the station's headquarters in Marion. The hours are midnight to 8 a.m., weekends and holidays. Applicants must be computer literate, have the ability to multi-task, and be able to work in a highly technical environment. You can apply on the TCT website.

The VF Outlet in West Frankfort is looking for help. The store is hiring for several positions. Employees do receive a discount at the store. If interested, you can apply at this website.

