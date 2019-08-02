Kentucky county agrees to pay $1.75M in inmate death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky county agrees to pay $1.75M in inmate death

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky county has agreed to pay the estate of a man who died while in jail custody $1.75 million.

The Daily Independent reports it obtained documents on Thursday detailing the settlement that was reached in June between Boyd County and the estate of Michael Lee Moore.

Five former jail deputies were indicted after Moore was found dead in a restraint chair at the Boyd County Detention Center in November 2018. Police have said Moore was intoxicated and that the deputies intentionally abused him or knowingly permitted his abuse and that the mistreatment caused his death.

Boyd County Attorney C. Phillip Hedrick and Jailer Bill Hensley, who took office after the death, declined to comment on the settlement.

