Illinois state senator Indicted on embezzlement charges

CHICAGO (AP) - An Illinois state senator has been indicted on federal charges that he took benefits and salary from the Teamsters for nearly three years while doing little or no work.

Prosecutors in Chicago announced Friday that Thomas E. Cullerton of Villa Park is charged with 39 counts of embezzlement from a labor union, one count of conspiracy to embezzle from a labor union and employee benefit plans and one count of making false statements in a health care matter.

The announcement of the charges against the 49-year-old Democrat who represents northeastern DuPage County comes days after former Teamsters Joint Council 25 president John T. Coli Sr. pleaded guilty to shaking down a Chicago film studio and agreed to cooperate with investigators.

Cullerton is a cousin of Illinois Senate President John Cullerton.

