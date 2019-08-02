Police investigate death of toddler who was reported missing - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police investigate death of toddler who was reported missing

CORBIN, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say they are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl who was reported missing.

Police said in a statement that the Whitley County Sheriff's Office initially responded to a call Thursday afternoon about a missing child. Police say deputies searched the property and found 2-year-old Aubrey Rose of Corbin unresponsive.

Police say she was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. An autopsy was set for Friday at the state medical examiner's office.

State police are investigating and said the cause and time of death are pending autopsy results.

