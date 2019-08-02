2 Missouri woman indicted in October 2018 overdose death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 Missouri woman indicted in October 2018 overdose death

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two Missouri women have been indicted on federal charges accusing them of supplying morphine to someone who died and another person who became seriously ill.

The U.S. attorney's office says the indictments against 41-year-old Megan Lowe, of Bevier, Missouri, and 44-year-old Kimberly Ann Basler, of Atlanta, Missouri, were unsealed after the U.S. Marshals Service arrested them Wednesday. They each are charged with distribution of a controlled substance resulting in serious bodily injury and distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death.

The people who overdosed in October 2018 were from Columbia. They were identified in the release only by their initials.

