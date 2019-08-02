500 Amazon employees evacuated after package emits vapor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a package emitting a vapor led to the evacuation of an Amazon fulfillment center in Kentucky.

News outlets report the Lexington Fire Department responded Friday morning to the scene and evacuated about 500 employees from the building. Fire Maj. Jordan Saas says six people reported symptoms that include burning eyes and were being treated by a mobile ambulance that was sent to the scene.

Saas told the Lexington Herald-Leader that someone at the center said a returned package began emitting the vapor.

A hazmat team was sent to the center as a precaution.

Officials say they are trying to determine what substance was causing the problem.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.