Police say man punched protester outside Trump rally in Ohio

CINCINNATI (AP) - A Kentucky man is accused of punching a protester outside an Ohio rally for President Donald Trump.

News outlets report 29-year-old Dallas Frazier of Georgetown was arrested Thursday night and charged with misdemeanor assault. He's set to appear in court Friday. Thousands attended the Thursday rally , which included speeches by Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Gov. Mike DeWine and Vice President Mike Pence. Trump's speech was twice interrupted by protesters, who he seemed to blame on the city's Democratic mayor, John Cranley.

A criminal complaint by Cincinnati police says Frazier was in a car near the protesters outside and jumped out, shouting "You want some" before repeatedly punching the 61-year-old protester in the face, breaking his glasses. Frazier was led away by authorities as protesters chanted "Lock him up."

