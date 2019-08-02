Bevin-Beshear grudge match set for Fancy Farm picnic

By BRUCE SCHREINER

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - In a showdown that's been boiling for years, Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear will be competing in the cauldron of Kentucky's foremost political event.

As they prepare to square off in the summer heat Saturday at the Fancy Farm picnic, the governor's race already has the makings of a grudge match.

The two have been hitting each other with verbal and legal jabs for more than three years. Beshear has filed lawsuits challenging executive actions by Bevin. The governor, in turn, extends his aversion for Beshear to his father, Bevin's predecessor as governor.

The picnic traditionally serves as the launching pad for Kentucky's fall campaign season. With the speeches broadcast live on statewide television, the stakes will be high and heckling partisans will serve as a noisy backdrop.

