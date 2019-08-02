Slightly warmer Friday, spot storms return Saturday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The stretch of consecutive pleasant days will continue on Friday.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The stretch of consecutive pleasant days will continue on Friday.
(WSIL) -- More than a handful of festivals and fairs claim an amusement ride company ripped them off.
(WSIL) -- More than a handful of festivals and fairs claim an amusement ride company ripped them off.
COBDEN (WSIL) -- The Blue Boar Restaurant and Bar has temporarily closed its doors.
COBDEN (WSIL) -- The Blue Boar Restaurant and Bar has temporarily closed its doors.
MARION (WSIL) -- Businesses in Marion may be greeting more customers in the next several days thanks to some boys of summer.
MARION (WSIL) -- Businesses in Marion may be greeting more customers in the next several days thanks to some boys of summer.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Steak 'n Shake located next to University Mall in Carbondale has closed for renovations.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Steak 'n Shake located next to University Mall in Carbondale has closed for renovations.
(WSIL) -- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White Thursday announced a new St. Louis Cardinals Illinois license plate.
(WSIL) -- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White Thursday announced a new St. Louis Cardinals Illinois license plate.
BLUFORD (WSIL) -- In just two weeks, students can finally step inside the new Webber Township High School building in Bluford.
BLUFORD (WSIL) -- In just two weeks, students can finally step inside the new Webber Township High School building in Bluford.
WSIL -- It was a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and below normal temperatures, certainly doesn't feel like August 1st.
WSIL -- It was a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and below normal temperatures, certainly doesn't feel like August 1st.
MARION (WSIL) -- Planet Fitness is coming to the old Illinois Star Centre mall later this year.
MARION (WSIL) -- Planet Fitness is coming to the old Illinois Star Centre mall later this year.
(WSIL) -- Two more infant sleepers are now being recalled by the manufacturer.
(WSIL) -- Two more infant sleepers are now being recalled by the manufacturer.