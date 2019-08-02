Slightly warmer Friday, spot storms return Saturday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The stretch of consecutive pleasant days will continue on Friday. Fair weather clouds during the afternoon, temperatures in the mid 80s, and humidity staying in check. Does it get better in early August?

By Saturday, a storm system will pass to our south, but it will bring a chance for a few spotty showers and storms during the heat of the afternoon. Most will miss out on rain, but any showers that develop could produce brief heavy rain along with thunder and lightning.

By sunset Saturday, storm chances will fade away with mostly quiet weather returning for Sunday.

Our area gets closer to the main storm track next week.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning.