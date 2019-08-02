Two killed in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Jackson County.

A news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Department said four others were injured.

A southbound vehicle struck two others driving northbound at 12:33 a.m. on U.S. Highway 51 near Makanda, according to the release.

One occupant was pronounced dead at the scene, another succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital.

Four others were also transported to hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Names of those involved have not been released.

This story will be updated.