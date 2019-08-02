Nuke plants' rescue jolts conservatives, environmentalists

By JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A financial rescue for Ohio's nuclear plants and two coal-fired plants has infuriated environmentalists and some conservatives.

Advocacy groups and investors now are looking at mounting a campaign to overturn the so-called $1.5 billion bailout and targeting Republicans who backed it.

The upheaval comes as the Trump administration continues with its pledge to boost the nuclear and coal industries and shows the risks of attempting to influence the market.

New York, Illinois and New Jersey are among five states in recent years that have approved nuclear bailouts totaling at least $13 billion.

But Ohio is the first under Republican control to do so. Unlike the other states, its plan also cuts away at incentives for wind and solar projects.

That's why so many groups are upset with the law enacted last week.

