Section of US 41 to close for repairs beginning Aug. 10

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky transportation officials say a section of U.S. 41 will be closed for about three months.

A statement from the Transportation Cabinet says the closure starts Aug. 10 and will also affect connecting ramps at the U.S. 41/I-69 Henderson Exit 10 interchange with the KY 425 Henderson Bypass.

The closure is to allow a nearly $1.5 million improvement project that calls for the contractor to take out deteriorated concrete pavement and replacing it with new concrete. Officials say motorists should watch for lane restrictions along Interstate 69 and U.S. 41 through the Exit 10 interchange.

A detour route also will be marked for travelers in the area.

Work is scheduled to be completed in mid-November.

