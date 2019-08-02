R. Kelly to appear in NYC court on sex charges - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

R. Kelly to appear in NYC court on sex charges

NEW YORK (AP) - R&B singer R. Kelly is due in a New York City court for an arraignment on charges he sexually abused women and girls.

The jailed Kelly was scheduled to appear Friday in federal court in Brooklyn.

The 52-year-old was arrested last month and detained in Chicago last month in a separate child pornography case.

The New York case centers on allegations he exploited women and girls, including some recruited by his entourage at his concerts. Court papers say he paid for one of them to travel to a Long Island show in 2017 and gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

A lawyer for Kelly has said his accusers are "disgruntled groupies." He's asked a New York judge to grant him bail and is seeking the same ruling in Chicago.

