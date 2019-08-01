Blue Boar temporarily closes doors - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Blue Boar temporarily closes doors

Posted: Updated:

COBDEN (WSIL) -- The Blue Boar Restaurant and Bar has temporarily closed its doors.

A post on the Cobden restaurant's Facebook page says the owners closed the barbecue favorite, effective today, for restructuring.

That post also says to watch for the grand reopening.

No word yet on when the restaurant will reopen.
 

