Colt League World Series: A grand slam for Marion

MARION (WSIL) -- Businesses in Marion may be greeting more customers in the next several days thanks to some boys of summer.

Protect Our Nation's Youth (PONY) is holding it's Colt League World Series this week.

Several teams have traveled thousands of miles to spend their time at the ballpark in southern Illinois.

The international competition has teams from Japan, Czech Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Michigan, North Carolina and Texas.

The teams made the trip to be the ultimate champion.

Chairman of the International Board for PONY Steve Miller said this baseball tournament started nearly 60 years ago in Lafayette, Indiana and moved to southern Illinois last year.

"It's really great for our kids," Miller said. "It gives them an opportunity to play international teams and showcase some of our kids talent."

Games start Friday morning at Rent One Park in Marion.

David Gomez made the trip to Marion with his team from Tijuana, Mexico.

"This is my first time in southern Illinois," Gomez said. "The rivalry of Mexico against the United States makes you nervous but at the same time, it challenges you."

Southern Illinois player Brian Winters from Du Quoin said it feels surreal playing baseball with teams from across the world.

"It's cool to see even how we don't all come from the same culture, but baseball is the way we can relate," Winters said. "Looking to see some good arms and some good competition this week."

Miller said this tournament will bring more than a million dollars to Marion.

"It's a nice boost for the economy in southern Illinois," Miller said.

Miller said the athletes spend an average $150 to $200 a day.

"It's good to see a lot of people benefit from this tournament in southern Illinois," Miller said. "The teams have to stay in one of our selected hotels in order to play in this tournament."

Eight of the ten teams are staying in hotels in Marion.

Miller said it's the crowds that need to fill the stands to keep the economic grand slam in southern Illinois.

"That's what is going to drive it to stay here," Miller said. "We've got to fill the stands and show the people we've got crowds to come and watch them play good baseball."

For players like Gomez, it's dream to step up to the plate in America.

"I feel pretty honored and humbled to represent Mexico here in Illinois," Gomez said.

When asked what his favorite part about coming to America is, Gomez said the environment because it's quiet and peaceful."

Tickets are $10 per day at the gate and $25 for the entire tournament.

The opening ceremonies will take place Friday night at 6 p.m.

A game for kids with special needs will be played on Saturday night at 6 p.m. Each player in the tournament will be a buddy to a child on the field.

Below is a schedule of games. For more information visit the PONY Colt League World Series website and for ticket information go to the Southern Illinois Miners' website.

2019 COLT LEAGUE WORLD SERIES AT RENT ONE PARK IN MARION, IL

Friday, August 2, 2019

9:00 AM: Game 1 - Greensboro, North Carolina vs. Covina, California

12:00 PM: Game 2 - Bay County, Michigan vs. Czech Republic

3:00 PM: Game 3 - Marion, Illinois (Area Host) vs. Brownsville, Texas

6:00 PM: Opening Ceremonies at Rent One Park - all players and coaches in full uniform.

8:00 PM: Game 4 - Tijuana, Mexico vs. Southern Illinois

Saturday, August 3, 2019

9:00 AM: Game 5 - Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 2

12:00 PM: Game 6 - Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 1

3:00 PM: Game 7 - Japan vs. Winner Game 2

6:00 PM: Champion League Game at Rent One Park - all players and coaches in full uniform.

8:00 PM: Game 8 - Levittown, Puerto Rico vs. Winner Game 1

Sunday, August 4, 2019

8:00 AM: Game 9 - Loser Game 6 vs. Loser Game 5

11:00 AM: Game 10 - Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 5

2:00 PM: Game 11 - Loser Game 8 vs. Winner Game 6

5:00 PM: Game 12 - Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 7

8:00 PM: Game 13 - Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 8

Monday, August 5, 2019

5:00 PM: Game 14 - Loser Game 12 vs. Winner Game 10

8:00 PM: Game 15 - Loser Game 13 vs. Winner Game 11

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

5:00 PM: Game 16 - Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 14

8:00 PM: Game 17 - Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 15

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

TBD: Game 18 - Loser Game 16 vs. Winner Game 16

TBD: Game 19 - Winner Game 17 vs. Loser Game 17

7:00 PM: Championship Game - Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 18