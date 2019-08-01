New specialty plate for Cardinals fans will benefit schools

(WSIL) -- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White Thursday announced a new St. Louis Cardinals Illinois license plate.

The license plate, which features the Cardinals iconic 'Birds on Bat' logo, was unveiled by White at Busch Stadium prior to the Cubs-Cardinals game Thursday night.

"As someone born in Alton, I am proud of the legacy the St. Louis Cardinals have built in the Metro East and throughout Illinois," said White. "This is an exciting opportunity for fans to express pride for their team, while supporting public education in Illinois. It is my pleasure to have the St. Louis Cardinals organization take part in this meaningful program."

After Labor Day, fans can preorder the St. Louis Cardinals license plates by visiting www.cyberdriveillinois.com. Fans will be able to order random number, personalized or vanity plates.

Each license plate sale and renewal raises $25 for the Professional Sports Teams Education Fund and is earmarked for the Common School Fund, which supports public schools throughout the state of Illinois.

The cost to purchase a random number Cardinals plate for a currently titled vehicle with valid Illinois registration will be $69. Pricing varies for vanity and personalized license plates.