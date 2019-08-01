Carbondale restaurant closes for renovation

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Steak 'n Shake located next to University Mall in Carbondale has closed for renovations.
(WSIL) -- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White Thursday announced a new St. Louis Cardinals Illinois license plate.
BLUFORD (WSIL) -- In just two weeks, students can finally step inside the new Webber Township High School building in Bluford.
WSIL -- It was a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and below normal temperatures, certainly doesn't feel like August 1st.
MARION (WSIL) -- Planet Fitness is coming to the old Illinois Star Centre mall later this year.
(WSIL) -- Two more infant sleepers are now being recalled by the manufacturer.
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say a recovery operation is underway at a coal mine where an explosion caused a 62-year-old worker to fall.
COBDEN (WSIL) -- The 83rd annual Peach festival is upon us.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- There’s a new way to relieve stress in Murphysboro, and it’s the first of its kind in the heart of southern Illinois.
MCCLURE (WSIL) --- McClure residents received some help and guidance Thursday from the Shawnee Development Council.
