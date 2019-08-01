Carbondale restaurant closes for renovation - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carbondale restaurant closes for renovation

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Steak 'n Shake located next to University Mall in Carbondale has closed for renovations.

There is a sign on the door that says it is closed to install new equipment. It also says it will reopen under new franchise ownership.

According to the Steak 'n Shake company website, the nearest location is now inside the SIU Student Center.

