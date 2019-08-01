A beautiful start to August, nice weather continues

WSIL -- It was a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and below normal temperatures, certainly doesn't feel like August 1st.

The nice weather is going to continue overnight tonight with mostly clear skies and lows dipping into the 60s. Tomorrow will be another great day with a few fair weather clouds and highs staying below normal, in the mid 80s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon but the chance is small, most of us will stay dry.

Isolated rain chances will continue through the weekend.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.