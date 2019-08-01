Planet Fitness coming to Marion

MARION (WSIL) -- Planet Fitness is coming to the old Illinois Star Centre mall later this year. It will be located adjacent to Anderson's Warehouse Furniture inside the old Sears location.

Planet Fitness is a low-cost gym that became known as the "Judgement Free Zone" -- a welcoming and friendly community where people could feel comfortable regardless of their fitness level. Standard membership fees start at just $10 per month.

The City of Marion issued a building permit for they gym which is estimated to cost $900,000.

Officials with the City of Marion tell News 3 the gym is scheduled to open in November.