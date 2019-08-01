Illinois extends tax credits to producers working in state - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois extends tax credits to producers working in state

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed legislation extending tax credits for film production through 2026, a move he says will attract more industry jobs to the state.

The incentives, which give companies 30% tax credits on production costs and on salaries up to $100,000, were set to expire in 2021.

Dick Wolf, the producer of three television shows filmed in Chicago, was at Thursday's bill signing and said was "vastly relieved."

Wolf said he wants "Chicago Fire," ''Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Med" to be on the air as long as his earlier creations. "Law & Order" ran for 20 seasons, and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" is entering its 21st season.

Wolf said he previously told Pritzker that "if the tax credit goes, we have to go."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.