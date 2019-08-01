New Webber Township High School building almost ready

BLUFORD (WSIL) -- In just two weeks, students can finally step inside the new Webber Township High School building in Bluford.

It closed four years ago due to issues with mold and the building's structure. As the new school year approaches, workers are putting the final touches on the new building.

Bluford School District Superintendent Shane Gordon said students have been anxious to take a look at the new high school.

"I've had kids ask me all the time, 'Can I go take a look? Can I be in there,' and we haven't allowed them to be able to do that yet," Gordon said. "So I'm sure once they're able to get in here and actually see and be able to be in the space themselves, it'll be quite the experience for them."

Since the former Webber Township High School closed in 2015, high school students have been sharing space with the grade school kids.

The graduating seniors spent all four years in that building, meaning there were some who spent most of their childhoods learning there.

"Those kids spent 12 years in this building, yes," Gordon said. "Actually, one of them remarked to that during their graduation speech. She was ready to see something else."

After a number of delays, the new high school will be ready to go when class starts in two weeks, complete with a new gym, four regular classrooms, an agriculture and shop classroom, a science lab and a library with a media center.

Gordon said the new gym seats 1,042 people, meaning its large enough to host IHSA postseason sporting events.

The new high school will also be connected to the grade school building, which is a change from the previous setup.

The work cost $7 million, more than two-thirds of which came from a state grant.

The project broke ground in November 2017 and despite being ahead of schedule early on, workers faced several delays due to weather.

"They were literally dragging concrete trucks through the mud with a bulldozer to be able to pour some of the concrete at times," Gordon said.

But after four years, the high school kids in Bluford will finally have their own school.

The district will also have a new STEM lab for K-8 students this year. Gordon said a grant from Lowe's paid for most of the equipment.