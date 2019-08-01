Peach festival set to begin this weekend

COBDEN (WSIL) -- The 83rd annual Peach festival is upon us. This weekend in Cobden, folks will be able to find peach cobbler, peaches and cream and all kinds of festival related foods.

The event starts Friday night, and picks up again Saturday night after the parade.

Entertainment ranges from live music, to inflatable bounce houses.

Ray Hogan, the Carnival Committee Chair, says the festival is a chance to show off the region’s fruit, and Cobden’s small-town charm.

“One of the biggest things about a festival like this is its small town Americana. And that’s moving more and more away from us,” Hogan said.

Organizers say parking will be available all around the festival, including areas that will be marked off on the festival grounds.