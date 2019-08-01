Axe throwing comes to southern Illinois

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- There’s a new way to relieve stress in Murphysboro, and it’s the first of its kind in the heart of southern Illinois.

Backwoods Axe Throwing opened its doors earlier this summer. It's located across from the Murphysboro Walmart on Route 13.

Anyone 12 and older can learn, and throw competitively on 8 throwing lanes.

Backwoods is partnered with the World Axe Throwing League, who’s nearest participating facility is in Nashville.

Matthew Ahlfield, a Co-Owner of Backwoods, says they’re trying to bring the sport to southern Illinois while it’s still young.

“And then, it’s just to have a good time for a while, kind of build a whole culture around this, and that’s what we see taking off across the country. Especially because it’s been in Canada for like eleven years, but in the states, it’s still really new. We’re still in that first five-year window for the sport,” Ahlfield said.

You can click here for more information.