Inclined sleepers recalled due to safety concerns

(WSIL) -- Two more infant sleepers are now being recalled by the manufacturer.

The maker of the Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Rock Bassinet as well as the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet is recalling them because infant deaths have been reported while using other inclined sleep products. Those infants died after rolling from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained.

These sleepers were sold at Target, Ross, TJ Maxx and other stores nationwide from November 2014 - February 2017.

If you have one of these, you can call Dorel toll-free at 877-657-9546 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

You can click here for the model numbers.

