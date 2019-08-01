AG investigating alleged ticket quota at Missouri State - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

AG investigating alleged ticket quota at Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri attorney general's office is investigating whether Missouri State University is using a parking ticket quota in violation of state laws.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt said Thursday that whistleblowers expressed their concerns about the practice to his office, prompting the investigation of the Springfield-based school's Office of University Safety. Schmitt says the quota was allegedly implemented to increase funding for the department and the university.

Schmitt says student safety, not writing tickets, should be the priority of the university's police department.

The university says in a statement that it is cooperating fully with the investigation. President Clif Smart says that if the investigation finds violations of the law, prompt action will be taken to "correct the situation."

