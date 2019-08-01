McClure residents apply for flood assistance

MCCLURE (WSIL) --- The rancid smell still lingers. Frogs and tadpoles populate what's left of the floodwaters that began in late June. But residents in McClure refuse to leave their home.

"No river is gonna run me out of my home. I'll fight it tooth and nail," said James Myers, a volunteer coordinator and lifelong McClure resident who also volunteers at The Spark Ministries.

Myers and other residents received some help and guidance Thursday from the Shawnee Development Council.

Executive director Denna Williams says low-income residents can apply for federal community block services grants (CBSG) that would help make it easier to fix their homes. Williams says they'll also look at residents who are above the poverty level because of the unprecedented floods.

"This is a federal program that is 100 percent of the poverty level. Since it's a disaster area, we are allowed to help others above that threshold," Williams said.

Residents interested in applying can visit The Pit Stop in East Cape Girardeau on Friday from 9 a. m. until noon. Those unable to make it can apply at SDC's offices across the southernmost seven counties.

Alexander/Pulaski Counties

1401 Washington St.

Cairo, IL 62914

618-434-0535

Union/Johnson Counties

1000 N. Main St.

Anna, IL

618-833-7431