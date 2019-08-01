Coach: Kansas football player's death act of God - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Coach: Kansas football player's death act of God

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The former head football coach at a Kansas community college where a defensive lineman died of heatstroke after the first day of practice says the death was an act of God.

KCUR reports Thursday that the comment by former head coach Jeff Sims comes nearly one year after 19-year-old Braeden Bradforth collapsed following practice at Garden City Community College. Sims made the remark Wednesday during football media day for the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in Kansas City, Missouri.

Sims said, "It's unfortunate what happened, but God has a plan."

He insisted Bradforth's death was not his fault, but instead an act of God. He also noted it didn't happen at football practice, but after practice.

Sims left after the 2018 season to take the head coaching job at Missouri Southern University in Joplin.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.