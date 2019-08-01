Zeigler Police looking for owner of syringes, drug paraphernalia - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
ZEIGLER (WSIL) -- Zeigler Police are looking for the owner of drug paraphernalia found in the community.

In a tongue-in-cheek post on the department's Facebook page, officers offer to reunite the owner with the "syringes and other drug paraphernalia that you lost on the 700-block of Coxspur St."

The department also commends the owner on "buying in bulk."

No word yet on if the owner has taken Zeigler Police up on their offer.

