Zeigler Police looking for owner of syringes, drug paraphernalia

ZEIGLER (WSIL) -- Zeigler Police are looking for the owner of drug paraphernalia found in the community.
WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- A judge has found a Pittsburg man guilty of sexually assaulting a teen.
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- A Valier man is behind bars on an indecent solicitation of a child charge.
WSIL -- Owners of a new store in Marion are gearing up for their grand opening this weekend.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Welcome to August! Wash, rinse, and repeat weather through the end of the week. A few fair weather clouds, temperatures in the mid 80s and humidity mostly remaining in check.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- An Illinois State Police Trooper was injured in a crash Wednesday.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- We have three dogs and two kittens looking for a forever home in this edition of Pets of Week.
COBDEN (WSIL) -- More complaint against an amusement ride company out of Indiana.
CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois workers will no longer have to disclose their salary history to employers under a new state law.
(WSIL) -- Conagra Brands, Inc., is recalling approximately 32,400 pounds of canned beef products due to a potential processing defect, which may have resulted in bacteria in the products.
