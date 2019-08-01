Missouri governor picking team for expected re-election bid - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri governor picking team for expected re-election bid

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A spokesman for Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is leaving the governor's office to lead Parson's expected re-election campaign.

The Republican governor announced Steele Shippy will be his campaign manager Thursday.

Parson has not formally announced plans to seek another term in 2020. But he's expected to officially enter the race in the coming weeks.

Parson was elected lieutenant governor in 2016. He assumed the governorship when former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens resigned last year in the face of possible impeachment.

Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway also has not officially announced plans to run but is expected to challenge Parson.

Shippy previously led Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's successful 2016 campaign. Shippy was Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee's executive assistant.

Kelli Jones will take over as the governor's top official spokeswoman.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.