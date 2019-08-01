Customer dies in shootout at Kansas City Wendy's - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Customer dies in shootout at Kansas City Wendy's

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police say a customer at a Wendy's was shot to death during an argument with an employee.

Police say 23-year-old Aaron Mason, of Kansas City, died after the shooting Wednesday night in midtown Kansas City.

Capt. Tim Hernandez says Mason walked behind the counter to confront the employee during an argument and the two exchanged gunfire.

Gunshots were fired inside and outside the restaurant before Mason collapsed in the parking lot. He died later at a hospital.

The employee fled before police arrived.

The cause of the argument has not been released.

About a dozen customers and employees were inside the restaurant when police arrived. No one else was hurt.

