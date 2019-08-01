Judge finds Williamson Co. man guilty of sex assault

WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- A judge has found a Pittsburg man guilty of sexually assaulting a teen.

Brad Trent, 39, faced two counts of criminal sexual assault during a bench trial on Thursday.

State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti charged Trent in 2016 after an investigation by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and law enforcement agencies.

Zanotti says Trent committed the sex acts against a victim between the ages of 13 and 18.

Trent could face up to 30 years in prison when he's sentenced at a later date.

“I commend the Illinois State Police, DCFS, the Child Advocacy Center, Assistant State’s Attorney Lisa Irvin, and the brave victim who came forward and testified in this case,” Zanotti said.