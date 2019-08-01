Bevin pushes abortion to front of Kentucky governor's race - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bevin pushes abortion to front of Kentucky governor's race

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has pushed abortion to the forefront of his reelection campaign by lashing out at his Democratic challenger and a federal judge who struck down an abortion law.

The Republican incumbent accused Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear of taking "blood money" from an abortion-clinic operator who attended a campaign fundraiser.

Beshear's campaign manager, Eric Hyers, says Republicans also attended the fundraiser.

Bevin criticized the federal judge who struck down a state law requiring abortion clinics to have agreements with a hospital and ambulance service in case of medical emergencies.

The governor says the judge decided he knows better. The state is appealing.

Beshear supports the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion. Kentucky is one of several states that passed laws intended to get the court to reconsider.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.