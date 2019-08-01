Bevin pushes abortion to front of Kentucky governor's race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has pushed abortion to the forefront of his reelection campaign by lashing out at his Democratic challenger and a federal judge who struck down an abortion law.

The Republican incumbent accused Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear of taking "blood money" from an abortion-clinic operator who attended a campaign fundraiser.

Beshear's campaign manager, Eric Hyers, says Republicans also attended the fundraiser.

Bevin criticized the federal judge who struck down a state law requiring abortion clinics to have agreements with a hospital and ambulance service in case of medical emergencies.

The governor says the judge decided he knows better. The state is appealing.

Beshear supports the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion. Kentucky is one of several states that passed laws intended to get the court to reconsider.

