Parents sue Truman State after sons kill themselves

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - The parents of two students who killed themselves at a Truman State University fraternity house are suing the school, the fraternity and a fraternity member who they claim encouraged the suicides.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday says the fraternity brother advised the two students on committing suicide. It links that student two other young men who took their lives and to a fifth death that is under investigation.

The Associated Press is not naming the student because he hasn't been charged with a crime.

The Kansas City Star reports the five all died during the 2016-17 academic year. Three of the young men were members of the Alpha Kappa Lambda House, as was the student accused in the lawsuit.

The parents say the school knew their sons struggled with depression and didn't act to help them.

