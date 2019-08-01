Valier man arrested for child solicitation

FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- A Valier man is behind bars on an indecent solicitation of a child charge.

Detectives arrested Jamie P. Jones, 44, on the felony charge.

Jones is currently being held in the Franklin County jail on $150,000 bond.

Multiple agencies assisted the Franklin County Sheriff's office with the investigation including the the Franklin Williamson County Child Advocacy Center, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, and the Du Quoin Police Department.

