Organization acquires 2,000 acres for Pine Mountain trail - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Organization acquires 2,000 acres for Pine Mountain trail

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Heritage Land Conservation Fund says it has acquired about 2,000 acres (809 hectares) of forestland in Bell County for the Pine Mountain State Scenic Trail.

A statement from the state Energy and Environment Cabinet says the purchase enables recreation options including hiking and birding and will conserve habitat for rare species including the Northern long-eared bat.

Kentucky State Parks Commissioner Donnie Holland says the land purchase will add about 4 miles (6 kilometers) to the Pine Mountain trail.

Conservation fund Director Zeb Weese says the trail will be the access point closest to Pineville and Pine Mountain State Resort Park.

The organization has funded thousands of acres on Pine Mountain and says all the sites have management plans to keep them focused on conservation and compatible recreation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.