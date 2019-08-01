1 of 5 suspected in Davenport slaying takes plea deal - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

1 of 5 suspected in Davenport slaying takes plea deal

Posted: Updated:

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - One of the five people charged with the shooting death of a man during a 2017 Davenport robbery has taken a plea deal.

Scott County District Court records say 20-year-old Darrell Williams Jr. pleaded guilty Friday to burglary. The deal says prosecutors will dismiss murder and conspiracy charges in exchange. He's scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 12. He's a resident of East Moline, Illinois.

Williams and four other people were charged with the Sept. 22, 2017, slaying of 20-year-old Brady Tumlinson and wounding of Tumlinson's girlfriend.

Tristin Alderman and D'marithe Culbreath were sentenced to life in prison. Nakita Wiseman was given 35 years for his role. Christopher Dixon has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go on trial Aug. 26.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.